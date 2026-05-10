Wishful thinking is not a dependable strategy in war

After almost four years of war against Russia, the Nato and the USA are experiencing what I can only describe as “internal denial”. This happens as a psychological defence mechanism where an individual unconsciously refuses to acknowledge or accept a painful truth, fact, or emotion, even when faced with overwhelming evidence. It is clear for most to see the reality on the ground, except for those forces who are losing on the ground.

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