After almost four years of war against Russia, the Nato and the USA are experiencing what I can only describe as “internal denial”. This happens as a psychological defence mechanism where an individual unconsciously refuses to acknowledge or accept a painful truth, fact, or emotion, even when faced with overwhelming evidence. It is clear for most to see the reality on the ground, except for those forces who are losing on the ground.
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- After nearly four years of conflict with Russia, NATO and the USA are experiencing "internal denial."
- This denial acts as a psychological defense, where painful truths are unconsciously ignored despite clear evidence.
- The reality of the situation on the ground is apparent to most observers.
- Only the forces losing on the ground appear to resist accepting this reality.
- Further details are available in the full article via the e-edition of Sunday World.