Exercise smart beer consumption habits every festive season

The festive season is a time for connection. The temporary closure of many businesses provides a special opportunity for travel and meetings.

Families come home, friends reunite, and communities celebrate the year’s milestones. South Africa’s warm and sunny year-end climate encourages outdoor socializing—often over shared meals and festive gatherings.

As millions of South Africans come together to reconnect and celebrate, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) is calling on consumers to celebrate responsibly this year and every year.

Although the beer industry’s work is rooted in supporting economic growth and livelihoods, we are equally committed to fostering a culture of responsible consumption that prioritises the well-being of individuals and communities. Everyone shares this responsibility.

Make sensible choices

Responsible choices start with simple actions. Know your limits. Pace your drinks. Stay hydrated by drinking water with or between alcoholic drinks. Eat before and while you consume alcohol.

Drinking low-alcohol or alcohol-free beer provides a satisfying alternative to full-strength beer. The world’s leading breweries have invested heavily in technology to extract the alcohol without removing the taste.

Many South Africans are choosing moderation, valuing well-being, safety, and shared experiences over excess.

They are more aware of consequences than social pressure. Drinking lower-alcohol products at Christmas is the sensible thing to do.

Importantly, festive cheer should never lead to getting behind the wheel after drinking or walking drunk on public roads.

Look out for one another

The industry has long championed responsible consumption, and this year BASA is amplifying the message.

With holiday travel, year-end parties, and social gatherings in full swing, even small decisions can make a big difference to public safety and personal well-being.

Each of us can help our friends and family to stay safe this Christmas. If you are going out to a celebration, nominate a designated driver who will stay sober, use an e-hailing service, or sleep over.

Keep an eye on your friends and tell them when they’ve drunk too much to drive.

If you are hosting a party, pair your drinks with food and provide carbohydrate-rich foods, water, and soft drinks.

Don’t continue to serve alcohol to friends or family who have clearly reached their limit. And never ignore underage drinking.

Industry shoulders responsibility

The industry is stepping up its role, too. Breweries and retailers across the country are increasing the visibility of their responsible messaging and have expanded the tasty lower- and no-alcohol options.

The industry works with partners to promote designated-driver campaigns, safe-ride services, and community awareness initiatives.

Basa also supports law enforcement in its work to tackle illegal trade and educate the public about the dangers of irresponsible consumption.

These efforts align directly with Basa’s community well-being priorities and its mission to build a responsible, sustainable beer culture.

Great celebrations don’t require excess. We want South Africans to enjoy beer as part of shared experiences.

Responsible consumption protects families, strengthens communities and ensures everyone gets home safely.

Keep moderation at the heart of celebration

This festive season, Basa urges every South African to embrace moderation, choose safety and contribute to a culture where celebration and responsibility go hand-in-hand.

The best memories are the ones you can remember and repeat, year after year.

