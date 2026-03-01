I leave Sizwe Hosmed in a better shape than I found it

In September last year, I was appointed as the curator of Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme and undertook the task with relish and enthusiasm as I saw it as an opportunity to help black, working-class families enjoy continued access to quality healthcare.

The assignment has sadly come to an end following the cancellation of my mandate on February 11 this year.

The cancellation follows a personal legal dispute against me in a matter that has no bearing on my curatorship of Sizwe Hosmed, but in order not to contest the cancellation, I have decided to comply and hand over curatorship to Ian Fleming, whom I wish continued success.

I believe that I leave Sizwe Hosmed in better shape than I found it. A focus on financial management, healthcare delivery to members and governance fundamentals will serve the scheme well for its growth.

First, while the cancellation of my curatorship may have cast doubt on my credentials, a closer look at my track record paints a completely different picture – something my detractors will never be able to erase, even in their wildest imaginations.

I have been the first black senior female business rescue practitioner and a turnaround strategist for more than 20 years. I cut my teeth and honed my skills in the industry across three state-owned development finance institutions, focused on assisting distressed entities.

I have handled turnaround and restructuring assignments in a variety of settings far larger and more complex than Sizwe Hosmed. These range from mining, metals, manufacturing, hotel groups and service businesses. These have been either successfully executed to restore businesses to normal operations or sold to ensure that the business rescue mandate is successfully implemented to ensure that the interests of the affected persons are managed properly.

In the case of Sizwe Hosmed, in less than six months of being in charge as curator, I have stabilised the scheme and, while challenges persist, can say without fear of contradiction that I’m leaving the scheme in better shape than I found it.

The biggest achievement we are proud of has been to restore service provider access.

Most hospital groups have since reopened access to members, supported by more predictable claim payment cycles and strengthened engagement. These include Netcare, Life Healthcare, Lenmed, Busamed, Clinix, and National Hospital Network facilities.

To hear a member say they are now able to go to a local facility that had stopped accepting their medical aid, rather than drive across town to look for help only to be turned away, is the most gratifying aspect of my stewardship.

I am mindful of the sacrifices that these members have had to make in choosing to remain with the scheme, starting with having to stomach a 19,5%% contribution increase in November last year in order to address historical underpricing.

The next challenge for Sizwe Hosmed is retention of members and attracting new, younger members in order for the scheme to grow. The loss of members affiliated to the South African Local Government Association is a setback, but one that has been overcome by keeping the scheme solvent.

Beyond membership retention, the scheme must focus on pivoting to competitive benefit offerings and on improved price positioning and claims payment on time. The scheme had also managed to stabilise claims processing times with service providers. Sizwe Hosmed issues stem from a 2021 merger, which saw its reserve ratios plummet to well below the statutory requirement of 25%. In July last year, these stood at 6,62%. Under my stewardship these grew from 5% to 30% from September 2025 to January 1, 2026.

In my tenure as a curator, I have improved governance and oversight mechanisms and enhanced financial controls. I have also strengthened internal processes and put in place measures to address administrative irregularities and introduced improved reporting structures.

In conclusion, the courts have correctly continued to place the scheme under curatorship due to perennial challenges, which took place right under the noses of the erstwhile board of trustees – a decision which I believe is in the best interest of the scheme and its members.

Mpakati is the outgoing curator of Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme and CEO of Indalo Business Restructuring