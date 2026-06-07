Kenya protests against US Ebola facility about economy, sovereignty

The main news item in African media this past week has been the controversy surrounding a proposed United States-funded Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya. What began as a public health initiative has rapidly evolved into a politically charged national dispute.

The project has triggered protests and legal action. Two people have reportedly died during demonstrations.

The high court, according to media reports, has ordered the government to disclose details of the agreement underpinning the facility, while public debate has expanded beyond epidemiology to questions of sovereignty, transparency and public trust.

The public protests suggest that many Kenyans are not merely contesting the health facility and the American imperialist conspiracy surrounding it. They are contesting the manner in which consequential public decisions are made, communicated and justified.

In this respect, the proposed facility has become a vehicle for expressing deeper anxieties about governance, accountability and state responsiveness.

While sovereignty concerns have featured prominently in public debate, the controversy also reveals an important economic dimension.

The issue is not simply whether Kenya should host such a facility (Kenya has signed the Health Cooperation Framework, parts of which provide for health-data sharing arrangements that have become the subject of legal and political controversy). It is how repeated interactions between citizens and the state shape confidence in public institutions and perceptions of economic opportunity, inclusion and responsiveness.

The perceptions matter because they influence expectations and economic outcomes.

Narrative economics offers a useful lens for understanding Kenya’s political economy of public discontent. It argues that economic and political outcomes are shaped not only by institutions, policies and material conditions but also by the stories citizens construct about power, opportunity and the responsiveness of the state.

This angle helps explain why episodes of public protest have become a recurring feature of Kenya’s political economy.

Successive administrations, from Daniel Arap Moi to the present, have confronted demonstrations linked to contentious political or economic decisions. In each instance, the states management of dissent has itself become a source of grievance that outlasts the original dispute. The issues have changed but the pattern has remained consistent.

Public grievances intensify, citizens mobilise, confrontations occur between protesters and security forces and people die. Allegations of excessive force, disappearances and institutional indifference dominate Kenya’s politics. The disputes eventually subside but the broader narrative of non-responsiveness survives.

Last month’s fuel-price protests illustrate the pattern with particular starkness. After consecutive fuel-price increases of 24% and 23%, transport unions called a nationwide strike that brought Nairobi and Mombasa to a near standstill.

According to media reports, at least four people were killed, 30 injured and 348 arrested.

The Interior Ministry’s response was dismissive, attributing the unrest to criminal elements and political manipulation rather than the material conditions driving Kenyans into the streets.

In June 2024, security forces are said to have killed at least 60 people during protests against tax increases and further deaths occurred last year as young demonstrators confronted police over allegations of corruption, brutality and the rising cost of living. What connects the episodes is not the scale of grievance but the consistency of the state’s response and the lesson we draw from it.

The significance of the pattern lies in its cumulative effect. Citizens do not evaluate each new policy decision in isolation. They interpret new events through the lens of experiences. Repeated interactions between citizens and the state create enduring narratives about how power is exercised, whether institutions listen and whether public concerns receive meaningful consideration.

In Kenya, one such narrative increasingly centres on the perception of political distance between the state and society. Nowhere is that distance more legible than in the trajectory of the Hustler Nation narrative.

President William Ruto’s ascent to the presidency was built on an explicit compact with Kenyans, including the small traders, boda boda operators and the urban informal workers. It was premised on the promise that the state would be responsive to those on the margins of the formal economy. The promise gave the narrative its emotional force and electoral reach.

Yet the consecutive fuel-price increases, the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces and the government’s dismissal of dissent as the work of criminal elements and political actors represent not merely policy failure but the visible collapse of that compact.

For many citizens, particularly younger people, the question is no longer confined to a particular tax proposal, public health project or infrastructure initiative. The deeper concern is whether economic opportunity, social inclusion and upward mobility remain attainable under an administration that came to power speaking their language but has since deployed the same instruments of exclusion that defined its predecessors.

This is why the economic implications of recurring protests extend beyond the immediate political moment. Economic sentiment is shaped not only by macroeconomic indicators but also by perceptions of institutional quality and political stability. Investors, businesses and households respond to signals about predictability, responsiveness and risk. Repeated cycles of protest and confrontation reinforce perceptions of uncertainty and weaken confidence in the state’s ability to manage disagreement through consultation and consensus.

Kenya is not alone in confronting this challenge. Across Africa, governments increasingly find themselves governing within narratives that they do not fully control.

South Africa offers a similar lesson. The New Dawn narrative emerged after a period of institutional decline and state capture. It promised renewal, reform and the restoration of public trust. Initially, it generated optimism among citizens and investors alike. Yet over time, the pace of visible reform struggled to keep pace with the expectations created by the narrative. The result was not merely disappointment but growing scepticism about institutions’ capacity to deliver meaningful change.

The comparative lesson is straightforward. Narratives are not peripheral to governance. Citizens experience the state through both policy outcomes and the stories they construct about the outcomes. A strong narrative without delivery eventually loses credibility.

Equally, technically sound policies can struggle to gain acceptance when they are introduced into an environment where trust has been weakened by previous cycles of contestation and confrontation.

The challenge for governments across Africa is not simply to communicate better. It is to ensure that policy, institutional behaviour and public communication reinforce one another.

Trust is not built through slogans, stunts, newsletters, commissions of inquiry or public relations. It is built through repeated demonstrations that institutions are responsive, accountable and attentive to citizens’ concerns. Where such trust exists, difficult policy decisions become easier to sustain. Where it is absent, even technically sound decisions can become catalysts for resistance.