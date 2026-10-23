Lydia Radebe | SA’s water test: El Niño will challenge our rainfall, but how we react will determine our resilience

El Niño may intensify heat and disrupt rainfall, but it need not become a systemic water-security challenge. South Africa’s resilience will depend on institutions acting before strain becomes disruption – and on communities recognising every litre as part of a shared national resource.

El Niño begins thousands of kilometres away in the Pacific Ocean. Yet its consequences can reach into a South African home, where a tap runs dry, a school struggles to keep learners hydrated, a farmer watches the soil lose its moisture or a municipality finds itself unable to meet rising demand.

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That distance between cause and consequence is precisely why El Niño deserves our attention. A change in ocean temperatures can influence rainfall across continents, but the severity of its effects on ordinary people depends on decisions made much closer to home.

South Africa cannot control the Pacific Ocean. It cannot command the rain to fall, prevent every heatwave or dictate the course of a climate system. But it can repair leaking pipes, enforce water-conservation measures, manage demand, strengthen infrastructure and prepare communities before a shortage becomes a crisis.

The central question is not simply whether El Niño will bring less rain. It is whether South Africa will manage its water wisely enough to withstand the pressure.

A distant ocean, a very real national risk

El Niño is part of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a natural climate pattern involving changes in sea-surface temperatures and atmospheric circulation across the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Under normal conditions, prevailing winds push warm surface water towards the western Pacific. During El Niño, these winds weaken, allowing warmer water to spread eastwards. This changes the distribution of heat, clouds and rainfall, influencing weather patterns far beyond the Pacific.

In Southern Africa, El Niño is often associated with hotter conditions and an increased risk of below-normal summer rainfall.

However, its effects vary from one event to another and from one location to the next. A strong El Niño does not automatically mean that every part of South Africa will experience drought. Nor should El Niño be confused with climate change. El Niño is a naturally recurring climate phenomenon; climate change is the long-term warming of the planet, driven primarily by human activities. The two can occur together, and a warmer background climate can intensify heat-related risks.

The distinction matters because sound water planning must be guided by evidence rather than assumptions. Seasonal forecasts, daily weather warnings, dam levels, river flows, groundwater conditions and local consumption patterns must all inform decisions.

An El Niño event typically lasts several months, sometimes extending beyond a year. Its effects also emerge and recede at different times in different regions. That is why water management cannot rely on a single forecast or wait for a drought declaration before taking precautionary action.

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The South African Weather Service’s current seasonal outlook indicates an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall over much of the north-eastern half of the country during key parts of the summer season, alongside above-normal daytime and night-time temperatures. It also raises concern about possible severe heatwaves.

These risks demand preparation, not panic. Seasonal forecasts express probabilities rather than certainties and should be read alongside updated weather warnings, dam levels and local conditions. Uncertainty is not a reason to delay action; it is a reason to prepare for more than one possible outcome.

When less rain meets greater demand

Water scarcity rarely announces itself in a single dramatic moment. More often, it develops through a chain of pressures that gradually narrows the margin between supply and demand.

When rainfall declines, rivers may carry less water, and dams may receive smaller inflows. Drier soils can reduce the amount of water available for plants and agriculture, while groundwater recharge may weaken. Higher temperatures increase evaporation and can raise water consumption as households, businesses and farms seek relief from the heat. The result is a difficult combination: potentially less water entering the system at the same time as more water is being demanded from it.

For a water-scarce country such as South Africa, this is not a challenge that can be addressed by asking residents to turn off their taps alone. It requires an integrated response that connects climate information, infrastructure maintenance, demand management, municipal accountability and public participation.

It also requires us to confront an uncomfortable truth: a climate shock can expose a water-system weakness, but it does not explain away that weakness.

A leaking pipeline is not caused by El Niño. A delayed repair is not caused by El Niño. Excessive consumption, poor planning, failing meters and inadequate enforcement do not become unavoidable simply because rainfall forecasts are unfavourable. Climate conditions can make these challenges more consequential.

Rand Water is operating within physical limits

Rand Water has a critical role in supporting water security across its supply network. Through its monitoring of municipal consumption, communication with municipal customers and engagement on demand-reduction measures, it provides information that can help identify excessive use before pressure on the system becomes more severe.

Consumption reports that Rand Water issues on a regular basis are not merely administrative documents. Used properly, they are early-warning instruments.

They show municipalities whether their water use is within allocated volumes, where demand is rising and where corrective measures are urgently needed. The recent consumption reports that Rand Water has issued are warning signs, indicating that several of its municipal customers have recorded exceptionally high consumption, with some areas reaching record levels.

Rand Water has also indicated that it is pumping at maximum capacity. This is a fundamental constraint that the public must understand. A water supply system cannot produce, treat and distribute unlimited volumes simply because demand continues to rise.

Pumping more water is not an endless solution, and an already heavily utilised network cannot be expected to absorb uncontrolled consumption indefinitely.

When demand exceeds the capacity available to meet it, the pressure extends beyond individual high-use areas.

Reservoir management becomes more difficult, distribution across the network is placed under strain, and the reliability of supply can be compromised. Rand Water has repeatedly alerted municipalities to the need for immediate reductions and has continued engaging its municipal customers on mitigation measures.

Municipalities that persistently exceed their allocated volumes are not simply exceeding a number on a consumption report. They are increasing pressure on a shared system whose capacity must serve many. An early warning has value only when someone acts on it.

The first new source of water may be the water we are losing

When water supplies come under pressure, public debate often turns immediately to new dams, additional infrastructure and alternative sources.

These investments may be necessary, but they are not a panacea and can require substantial time, funding and planning.

Meanwhile, water may already be escaping our systems. The water recovered by fixing leaks may not be visible in a new reservoir, but it can make an immediate difference to the amount available for households, hospitals, schools, businesses and industry.

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These interventions are not glamorous. They rarely generate the excitement associated with announcing a major infrastructure project. Yet their importance is difficult to overstate. Every litre lost before it reaches a household represents water that has already consumed resources in treatment, pumping and distribution without delivering its intended benefit.

Every litre recovered strengthens the system’s ability to cope with pressure.

Water-conservation by-laws exist for a reason. When demand threatens the reliability of supply, restrictions provide municipalities with a means to reduce non-essential consumption and protect the wider system. They cannot remain dormant while consumption rises beyond sustainable levels.

Municipalities should communicate to residents what is prohibited, why the measures are necessary, when they apply and how compliance will be monitored. Depending on local conditions and applicable by-laws, restrictions may limit garden watering at certain times, prohibit the use of potable water to wash paved surfaces, regulate swimming-pool filling and require residents to attend and fix their leaking private plumbing.

Enforcement of by-laws must therefore be firm, transparent and proportionate.

Communication is infrastructure too

Pipes, reservoirs, treatment works and pumping stations are the visible components of water supply. But communication is also essential to the system’s resilience.

Rand Water’s use of newspapers, radio, television, digital platforms, social media and community channels helps explain the pressure on supply and the actions required to reduce it. Communication must also explain the connection between individual behaviour and collective outcomes.

A dripping tap may appear insignificant. A running hose may seem harmless. Filling a swimming pool or washing a paved driveway with drinking water may appear to be a private choice. But when thousands of households and businesses make similar choices, their cumulative demand becomes a substantial burden on the network. The opposite is equally true. When many people repair leaks, avoid unnecessary use and follow restrictions, the combined savings can ease pressure on the system.

This is why water-conservation campaigns must do more than tell people to save water. Water conservation campaigns must explain the scale of the problem, identify specific actions and show whether those actions are making a difference. Trust is built when institutions communicate honestly, acknowledge problems and report progress. It is weakened when warnings are repeated without visible action or when the public is asked to make sacrifices without knowing whether others are doing the same.

What municipalities must do now

Municipalities are where national water-security objectives become daily reality. They are responsible for local distribution, by-law enforcement and the communication that connects water management to people’s lives.

Their response to El Niño and associated heat risks should be built around establishing clear demand-management targets and using consumption data that they receive from Rand Water to identify high-use areas, monitor performance against allocations and introduce measurable reduction plans.

Where consumption is excessive, corrective action must be immediate and its results must be tracked. Second, enforce water-conservation by-laws.

Communities are part of the solution

Communities, have a meaningful role in reducing demand and protecting one another.

At household level, practical steps include:

▪ Repair dripping taps and leaking toilets, and report burst pipes or visible public leaks as soon as possible.

▪ Take shorter showers, close taps while brushing teeth and operate washing machines only with full loads where practical.

▪ Sweep paved areas instead of washing them with a hose and avoid using drinking water for non-essential cleaning.

▪ Water gardens only when restrictions permit, preferably during cooler periods, and consider indigenous or drought-tolerant plants.

▪ Reuse suitable household water for non-drinking purposes only where it is safe and permitted. Water of uncertain quality must never be consumed.

Schools, businesses, faith-based organisations, community groups and civil-society organisations can extend the impact of these measures by identifying leaks, educating residents, supporting vulnerable households and helping people access reliable information.

Community participation is important. Residents can report problems, share official warnings and help identify people who may need assistance.

Heat preparedness is water preparedness

The threat posed by El Niño is not limited to the volume of water available. High temperatures can directly threaten health, particularly among infants, older people, people with chronic illnesses and those who work outdoors. Heat preparedness must therefore accompany water-conservation efforts. People should drink safe water regularly throughout the day rather than waiting until they feel thirsty.

Children should have access to drinking water at school, and outdoor work, sport and other strenuous activities should be scheduled for cooler hours wherever possible.

Shade, rest breaks and light, loose-fitting clothing can reduce exposure. Children, older people and animals must never be left in parked vehicles, even for short periods. Neighbours should check on people who live alone or may have difficulty obtaining water.

Schools and employers should have practical arrangements for hydration, rest and responding to heat-related illness. A water-conservation campaign must never leave the impression that people should compromise their basic hydration or health to meet a demand-reduction target.

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The objective is to eliminate waste, not essential use. Water security means ensuring that water is available where it is needed most, especially for drinking, sanitation, healthcare and other fundamental human needs.

El Niño is a reminder that South Africa’s water security rests on a fragile relationship between natural conditions and human decisions. Rainfall may be uncertain. Temperatures may rise. Demand may increase precisely when supplies are under pressure.

Honest communication can strengthen public trust. Communities that conserve water and look after vulnerable neighbours can help protect both supply and health. None of these measures eliminates climate risk. Together, however, they can reduce the likelihood that a climate challenge becomes a preventable service-delivery crisis.

Rand Water will continue monitoring consumption, warning municipal customers and supporting demand-reduction efforts. Municipalities must turn those warnings into measurable action, confront water losses and enforce restrictions consistently. Residents and businesses must recognise that water is not an unlimited private resource, but a shared necessity on which every household and every economic sector depends.

A repaired pipe may never make a headline. A restriction enforced fairly may never be celebrated. A litre of water saved may go unnoticed. Yet these ordinary actions, repeated across thousands of homes, businesses and institutions, can help determine whether a difficult season remains manageable.

The child arriving at school with safe drinking water, the household whose taps continue to run and the farmer able to sustain a livelihood are all part of the same water-security story.

South Africa cannot negotiate with the weather. It can, however, decide whether it meets the weather with discipline, foresight and collective responsibility.

El Niño may test our water resources. What it ultimately reveals will be the willingness to protect a resource on which every life depends.