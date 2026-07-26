Moegoe of the Day

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 06: IDAC Head Andrea Johnson testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach).

Andrea Johnson sits at the high table of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, yet she moves like an amateur in a village court.

Labelling a senior police officer a “token appointment” without even glancing at her CV? That is not just gross incompetence; it is arrogance.

Then she runs to Parliament, lies under oath and flips through her files like a confused clerk. When the heat is turned up, she hides behind the right to silence. This is the face of accountability? Spare us.

Johnson, take off your crown. You are the ultimate Moegoe.

  • Andrea Johnson sits at the high table of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, yet she moves like an amateur in a village court.
  • Labelling a senior police officer a “token appointment” without even glancing at her CV.
  • That is not just gross incompetence; it is arrogance.
  • Then she runs to Parliament, lies under oath and flips through her files like a confused clerk.
  • When the heat is turned up, she hides behind the right to silence.

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