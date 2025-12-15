Moegoe of the Day

Moegoe

By Sunday World
The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau (R) and US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar (not in frame), after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025. President Donald Trump on Monday defended the decision to resettle a group of white Afrikaners in the United States as refugees, saying they were fleeing a "terrible situation" in South Africa. Trump's remarks to reporters at the White House came just hours before an initial group of around 50 Afrikaners was set to arrive at an airport outside Washington. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Behold the moegoes of the year: that cabal of bittereinders and professional victims who booked a one-way ticket on US President Donald Trump’s clown plane to sell our country down the river.

While we build, they betray. Their mission? To sabotage. They have swapped the volk for the MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, trading what’s left of their dignity for a seat at the table of global misinformation. These are not patriots; they are political arsonists. They would rather see this economy burn.

Their truth is a poison. Their defence is an attack on us all. For this act of profound national sabotage, they earn not just our contempt, but the indelible title of the ultimate, treasonous moegoe.

