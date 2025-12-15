Behold the moegoes of the year: that cabal of bittereinders and professional victims who booked a one-way ticket on US President Donald Trump’s clown plane to sell our country down the river.

While we build, they betray. Their mission? To sabotage. They have swapped the volk for the MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, trading what’s left of their dignity for a seat at the table of global misinformation. These are not patriots; they are political arsonists. They would rather see this economy burn.

Their truth is a poison. Their defence is an attack on us all. For this act of profound national sabotage, they earn not just our contempt, but the indelible title of the ultimate, treasonous moegoe.

