Moegoe: Donald Trump

This bumbling fool must get proper handlers who feed him real information.

His South African-born chief handler is an embedded charlatan who has been the leading peddler of misinformation on the South African land reform

programme.

And because puppets just drink up all nonsense of their handlers, clownish Donald Trump and his administration have launched a misguided offensive on SA about some bogus “land confiscation”.

The world was a better place without morons like these in office. It is going to be a very long four years…

