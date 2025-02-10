Moegoe of the Day

Moegoe: Donald Trump

By Sunday World
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump shouts from the stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Moegoe: Donald Trump

This bumbling fool must get proper handlers who feed him real information. 


His South African-born chief handler is an embedded charlatan who has been the leading peddler of misinformation on the South African land reform  
programme.  

And because puppets just drink up all nonsense of their handlers, clownish Donald Trump and his administration have launched a misguided offensive on SA about some bogus “land confiscation”. 

The world was a better place without morons like these in office. It is going to be a very long four years… 

