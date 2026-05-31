The South African Football Association is the undisputed Moegoe of the Week after it treated the six players who were left out of the final 26-man World Cup squad in a cruel manner on Wednesday night.
The six, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Thabiso Monyane, Brandon Petersen, Lebo Maboe and Brooklyn Poggenpoel did not deserve to be out in that disconcerting position.
Coach Hugo Broos tried to save face and invited the players to remain with the final Bafana squad for an extra day but they opted to leave the camp after the announcement.
- The South African Football Association faced criticism for how it treated six players left out of the final 26-man World Cup squad.
- The six excluded players were Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Thabiso Monyane, Brandon Petersen, Lebo Maboe, and Brooklyn Poggenpoel.
- The exclusion was seen as unfair and emotionally difficult for the affected players.
- Coach Hugo Broos attempted to mitigate the situation by inviting the excluded players to stay with the team for an additional day.
- The players chose to leave the camp shortly after the squad announcement.