Opinion

Moegoe of the week: Teffo dances his way into more trouble behind bars

By Sunday World
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Advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo loves trouble; or perhaps trouble loves him.

He’s back on the Moegoe throne this week, after a video showing him and another inmate dancing in their orange prison scrubs went viral.

As a man of the law, he should know that phones are not allowed inside prison. Now he stands to lose some of his privileges after authorities raided his unit at Kgosi Mampuru prison and found the contraband.

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Teffo is serving 12 months in jail for contempt of court after defying a strike-off and disbarment order. Will he ever learn?

  • Malesela Teffo is a disbarred advocate currently serving a 12-month jail sentence for contempt of court.
  • He was caught on video dancing in prison scrubs, which went viral.
  • Phones are prohibited inside the prison, but authorities found a phone during a raid on his unit at Kgosi Mampuru prison.
  • As a result of the contraband discovery, Teffo faces the loss of some privileges in prison.
  • Teffo was imprisoned for defying a strike-off and disbarment order.
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Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo loves trouble; or perhaps trouble loves him.

He’s back on the Moegoe throne this week, after a video showing him and another inmate dancing in their orange prison scrubs went viral.

As a man of the law, he should know that phones are not allowed inside prison. Now he stands to lose some of his privileges after authorities raided his unit at Kgosi Mampuru prison and found the contraband.

Teffo is serving 12 months in jail for contempt of court after defying a strike-off and disbarment order. Will he ever learn?

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