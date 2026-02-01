South Africa’s principled expulsion of Israel’s top envoy is a bold and necessary stand, reinforcing a principle that respect of the country and its leader is non-negotiable.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has given Ariel Seidman, the chargé d’affaires at the Israeli embassy, 72 hours to leave after declaring him persona non grata. He is accused of launching insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and other gross diplomatic violations.

This is the right move against a rogue envoy from a rogue state. Off you go back to your genocidal home country.

