The resident perv, protected by his late mother at Buckingham Palace for more than two decades, was finally nabbed this week.

King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought in the US by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

No one is above the law.

