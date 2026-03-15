Our most deserving Moegoe of the Week winner is deputy minister Bernice Swarts, the face of the comitragic “one loaf, one family” campaign cameo.

From liberation thunder of “one oppressor, one bullet” to bread-basket blunders, Swarts now resembles a circus clown leading a confused parade.

Somewhere between slogans and stomachs, her strategists loaded the rifle backwards and shot themselves in the foot.

Despite Cyril Ramaphosa warning that the ANC remains society’s Number 1 corruption-accused party, Swarts believed a loaf could buy a vote and perhaps the bakery tomorrow. What’s next, comrades? One slice, one voter? Tjerrr!