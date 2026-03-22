The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is the biggest moegoe this week after it shocked all and sundry when it stripped 2025 Afcon champions Senegal of their title.

This is after Morocco, who finished as runners-up, lodged a protest and appeal after Senegal had staged a mini walk-off during the final in January.

CAF’s appeal board overruled its disciplinary committee ruling and made the unprecedented and dimwitted decision.

The whole world is still jolted by the news, and the Senegalese say that they are not giving back their gold medals, the trophy and the machankura that came with the winnings.

CAF, you’re real moegoes.

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