So AfriForum rolled into town this week, chest puffed out, clutching what they called a “dossier” against ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

The evidence, they promised, would bring the mighty to their knees. And then they opened the folder. And… nothing.

A damp squib. But the moegoe champions do not stop there. These legal eagles then proceeded to report the leader of a governing party to Washington under the Magnitsky Act, apparently because the things he said hurt their feelings.

It’s the political equivalent of calling the FBI because your neighbour plays his music too loud. Next time, just email us the summary.

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