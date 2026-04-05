Cabinet calls it a kindergarten gimmick. That is an insult to kindergartens. Children know the difference between play and a real king. A Nigerian man crowns himself in East London. He forgets whose land he stands on. King Sandile owns that ground.
The AmaRharhabe own that ground. A visitor does not plant a flag where he eats. Cabinet says the coronation has no legal effect. True. The fake king stirred up violence. Ten cars burnt. People got hurt.
The fake king is no leader but a troublemaker.
Real kings build peace. Sies.
- A Nigerian man crowned himself a king in East London, disregarding local heritage.
- The AmaRharhabe, led by King Sandile, are the legitimate owners of the land.
- The government describes the self-coronation as a "kindergarten gimmick" with no legal standing.
- The event incited violence, resulting in ten cars being burned and injuries.
- Authorities condemn the self-proclaimed king as a troublemaker, contrasting him with real leaders who promote peace.