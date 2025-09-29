It’s melodramatic for Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, to threaten the ANC that should his sidekick, Kenny Kunene, not be brought back as transport MMC in the City of Joburg, he will pull out of the government of national unity (GNU).

Kunene was never fired from his job as a councillor and MMC, but resigned willingly after questions were asked about his links to Katiso “KT” Molefe, after he visited the businessman linked to the murder of DJ Sumbody.

McKenzie should not come with underhanded tactics and hold the government to ransom. If he wants to leave GNU, he should just go. He has duly earned himself the title of moegoe of the week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content