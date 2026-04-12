Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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Self-proclaimed “Super fan” Mama Joy Chauke stooped to an entitled low on social media, demanding that government fly her to the US at taxpayer’s expense to support Bafana Bafana in June

When sports minister Gayton McKenzie said no, she tagged the Fifa president on X, and demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa sack McKenzie.

It was only when the minister pointed out that her last trip to the World Cup had cost R700 000 that the egg on her face finally splattered. Such money should go towards sports development not selfish junkets.

  • Self-proclaimed “Super fan” Mama Joy Chauke stooped to an entitled low on social media, demanding that government fly her to the US at taxpayer’s expense to support Bafana Bafana in June When sports minister Gayton McKenzie said no, she tagged the Fifa president on X, and demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa sack McKenzie.
  • It was only when the minister pointed out that her last trip to the World Cup had cost R700 000 that the egg on her face finally splattered.
  • Such money should go towards sports development not selfish junkets.
  • Sunday World.
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