Helen Zille’s “rowing” stunt in Soweto exposed a deep disconnect with issues. By navigating flooded streets in an inflatable while being towed by a rope, Zille trivialised the hardships of communities who are failed by lack of service delivery.
Treating an infrastructure crisis as a film set does not do anybody a favour, least of all the people whose votes she’s courting.
It is patronising theatre that uses their pain as a prop. Joburg deserves genuine leaders, not a politician playing pretend for a viral video.
- Helen Zille’s “rowing” stunt in Soweto exposed a deep disconnect with issues.
- By navigating flooded streets in an inflatable while being towed by a rope, Zille trivialised the hardships of communities who are failed by lack of service delivery.
- Treating an infrastructure crisis as a film set does not do anybody a favour, least of all the people whose votes she’s courting.
- It is patronising theatre that uses their pain as a prop.
- Joburg deserves genuine leaders, not a politician playing pretend for a viral video.