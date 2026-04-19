Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 26: DA Mayoral Candidate, Helen Zille during the political development announcement at Dobsonville on February 26, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that Zille is announcing what the party describes as a significant political development with major implications for the city’s political landscape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Helen Zille’s “rowing” stunt in Soweto exposed a deep disconnect with issues. By navigating flooded streets in an inflatable while being towed by a rope, Zille trivialised the hardships of communities who are failed by lack of service delivery.

Treating an infrastructure crisis as a film set does not do anybody a favour, least of all the people whose votes she’s courting.

It is patronising theatre that uses their pain as a prop. Joburg deserves genuine leaders, not a politician playing pretend for a viral video.


Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Helen Zille’s “rowing” stunt in Soweto exposed a deep disconnect with issues.
  • By navigating flooded streets in an inflatable while being towed by a rope, Zille trivialised the hardships of communities who are failed by lack of service delivery.
  • Treating an infrastructure crisis as a film set does not do anybody a favour, least of all the people whose votes she’s courting.
  • It is patronising theatre that uses their pain as a prop.
  • Joburg deserves genuine leaders, not a politician playing pretend for a viral video.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments