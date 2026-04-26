Beleaguered Ekurhuleni City manager, Kagiso Lerutla, has shown that he is a buffoon of note.

This was proven this week when his past shenanigans surfaced, where he allegedly paid a tow-truck driver R10 000 to remove a dead body from the vehicle he had collided with before law enforcement officials arrived at the accident scene on the N12 in May 2021.

This palooka thought his culpable homicide case was gone as the docket went missing, but authorities ordered that the docket be reconstructed. May justice prevail!