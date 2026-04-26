Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 23: Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla appear at Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for bail application hearing on April 23, 2026 in Boksburg, South Africa. Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi and the City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla were arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Beleaguered Ekurhuleni City manager, Kagiso Lerutla, has shown that he is a buffoon of note.

This was proven this week when his past shenanigans surfaced, where he allegedly paid a tow-truck driver R10 000 to remove a dead body from the vehicle he had collided with before law enforcement officials arrived at the accident scene on the N12 in May 2021.

This palooka thought his culpable homicide case was gone as the docket went missing, but authorities ordered that the docket be reconstructed. May justice prevail!

 

 

 

  • Beleaguered Ekurhuleni City manager, Kagiso Lerutla, has shown that he is a buffoon of note.
  • This was proven this week when his past shenanigans surfaced, where he allegedly paid a tow-truck driver R10 000 to remove a dead body from the vehicle he had collided with before law enforcement officials arrived at the accident scene on the N12 in May 2021.
  • This palooka thought his culpable homicide case was gone as the docket went missing, but authorities ordered that the docket be reconstructed.
  • May justice prevail.
  •       Sunday World.
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