Joburg Mayor Dada Morero is our moegoe for a staggering fiscal blunder. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana wrote a strongly worded letter over Morero’s approval of a R10.3-billion salary hike for city workers.
In a time of austerity, soaring debt, and service delivery collapse, that figure is catastrophic.
The letter made clear that Morero’s administration acted without Treasury’s blessing, bypassing budget laws and risking the city’s financial ruin. Instead of fixing potholes or keeping the lights on, the mayor handed a blank check to unions.
- Joburg Mayor Dada Morero approved a R10.3-billion salary increase for city workers.
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a strongly worded letter condemning the decision.
- The salary hike was approved without Treasury’s authorization, violating budget laws.
- The move risks Johannesburg’s financial stability amid austerity, high debt, and failing services.
- Critics argue funds should have been used for essential services like pothole repairs and electricity.