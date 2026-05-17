This week, social development minister Sisisi Tolashe, who has been embroiled in a series of scandals in recent months, was finally given the boot. Unscrupulously serving her ends is the disgraceful legacy she leaves behind.

Everything from her multimillion-rand escapades to New York with her entourage, to failing to declare luxury vehicles, exposing a state-paid nanny to swindling in her household, and allegations of hiring a toy boy and falsified CVs… Kuningi shem. Fortunately for us, she’s out and we are relieved to see the back of this moegoe.

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