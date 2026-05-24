Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has posted a disgusting video showing him taunting activists who had boarded a Gaza-bound aid Flotilla in detention as they kneeled with their hands tied behind their backs.

Almost all the major countries in the world have expressed outrage at Ben Gvir’s actions. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a hardened Zionist, was moved to criticise the actions, saying they were not “in line with Israel’s values”.

Ben Gvir belongs behind bars.