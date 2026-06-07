Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 23: Vincent Tseka (Team Manager) during the South African mens national soccer team portrait session at the Southern Sun Pretoria on March 23, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images)

Even when South Africans are trying to celebrate the success of our respective national teams, Safa finds a way to be a party pooper.

The SA Football Association’s inept officials, such as team manager Vincent “Ice Boy” Tseka, were at it again when they failed to sort the players’ visas and smooth their journey to Mexico. Tseka waited until the last minute and the involvement of the government to sort out the problem. First, it was the Teboho Mokoena situation, which almost cost us a World Cup spot, and now this.

Surely heads must roll?

  • Even when South Africans are trying to celebrate the success of our respective national teams, Safa finds a way to be a party pooper.
  • The SA Football Association’s inept officials, such as team manager Vincent “Ice Boy” Tseka, were at it again when they failed to sort the players’ visas and smooth their journey to Mexico.
  • Tseka waited until the last minute and the involvement of the government to sort out the problem.
  • First, it was the Teboho Mokoena situation, which almost cost us a World Cup spot, and now this.
  • Surely heads must roll.
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