The cheek of Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA’s new darling, is something to behold. No sooner does he snatch the crown than he plays Brutus to John Steenhuisen’s Caesar. Good old Steenhuisen stepped aside nicely, only to be knifed in the back and stripped of his ministerial perks.

Now, young Hill-Lewis is trying to bully the president into a cabinet reshuffle. The ANC is livid and the boy wonder is fast becoming a first-class troublemaker. For backstabbing your ally and thinking you can dictate to the president, Hill-Lewis, you are our Moegoe of the week.