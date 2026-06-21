Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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Moegoe
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 21:Geordin Hill-Lewis at the announcement of the next wave of Western Cape mayoral candidates at Sun Square Gardens on April 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The candidates will contest leadership of their respective local governments in the upcoming local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The cheek of Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA’s new darling, is something to behold. No sooner does he snatch the crown than he plays Brutus to John Steenhuisen’s Caesar. Good old Steenhuisen stepped aside nicely, only to be knifed in the back and stripped of his ministerial perks.

Now, young Hill-Lewis is trying to bully the president into a cabinet reshuffle. The ANC is livid and the boy wonder is fast becoming a first-class troublemaker. For backstabbing your ally and thinking you can dictate to the president, Hill-Lewis, you are our Moegoe of the week.

  • The cheek of Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA’s new darling, is something to behold.
  • No sooner does he snatch the crown than he plays Brutus to John Steenhuisen’s Caesar.
  • Good old Steenhuisen stepped aside nicely, only to be knifed in the back and stripped of his ministerial perks.
  • Now, young Hill-Lewis is trying to bully the president into a cabinet reshuffle.
  • The ANC is livid and the boy wonder is fast becoming a first-class troublemaker.
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The cheek of Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA’s new darling, is something to behold. No sooner does he snatch the crown than he plays Brutus to John Steenhuisen’s Caesar. Good old Steenhuisen stepped aside nicely, only to be knifed in the back and stripped of his ministerial perks.


Now, young Hill-Lewis is trying to bully the president into a cabinet reshuffle. The ANC is livid and the boy wonder is fast becoming a first-class troublemaker. For backstabbing your ally and thinking you can dictate to the president, Hill-Lewis, you are our of the week.

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