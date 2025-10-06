Kaizer Chiefs new signing Khanyisa Mayo decided to fly through to the goal line and ‘unscore’ a certain goal and thereby scooped the moegoe of the week award.

His greed and unbridled chase of personal glory has earned him the scorn of the long-suffering Amakhosi fans who witnessed their team being denied a win against AmaZulu on Wednesday. The game subsequently ended in a 1-all draw.

What Mayo did was inexcusable as his selfishness showed that he is not a team player.

Pule Mmodi sublime chip of the ball was goal bound when Mayo decided to steal the limelight by needlessly helping the ball over the line. It will take some doing to undo the damage.

