The Gianni Infantino-led Fifa is facing scrutiny for staging the most controversial World Cup yet. There have just been so many offsides in America where most of the matches are being held.

The Games have been rocked by questionable match-officiating blunders, unnecessary hydration breaks, red cards being overturned over the phone because of political interference and suggestions that the World Cup has been rigged in favour of Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Infantino and the 2026 Fifa World Cup deserve more than just a red card for this one.