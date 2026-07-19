North West businessman Suleiman Carrim claimed ill health to avoid appearing before the Madlanga commission.

He was due to testify about his role in the R360-million healthcare contract the SAPS awarded to Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Yet, whistleblowers and potential CCTV footage place him at a Woolworths in Cape Town.

Clearly, the Moegoe is taking liberties with the commission. His credibility is shattered and his legal strategy is a disaster.

By flouting a summons, he has ensured the commission will subpoena his medical records and doctors.