Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s devious plan to sell off 20% of the World Cup to a private enterprise is one of the most well-crafted looting schemes.
Infantino’s plan, which is backed by US billionaire Joshua Kushner’s investment fund, is said to have Donald Trump’s sticky fingers all over it. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
There are claims that the plans could potentially earn Infantino tens of millions of dollars. Infantino is our esteemed Moegoe of the Week.
- FIFA president Gianni Infantino plans to sell 20% of the World Cup to a private enterprise.
- The scheme is supported by US billionaire Joshua Kushner’s investment fund.
- Joshua Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband.
- There are allegations that the plan could earn Infantino tens of millions of dollars.
- Infantino has been named the "Moegoe of the Week" for this controversial move.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s devious plan to sell off 20% of the World Cup to a private enterprise is one of the most well-crafted looting schemes.
Infantino’s plan, which is backed by US billionaire