Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 03: Leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), Fadiel Adams briefs the media at Cape Town Parliament on May 03, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. This follows after members of the the PKTT conducted an unlawful operation at his former home. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

MP Fadiel Adams is not the sharpest tool in the box. Asked by the Madlanga commission why he ignored correspondence from it, he blamed a faulty parliamentary laptop, which he said was “either in for repairs or frozen” for about 18 months, causing him to miss critical correspondence and submit a witness statement late.

The lie was immediately rebutted by Parliament, which said its ICT service desk records showed no evidence of the persistent hardware failures or repeated repairs.
Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told the fibbing MP: “I do not believe it,” and accused him of not taking the inquiry seriously.

  • MP Fadiel Adams is not the sharpest tool in the box.
  • Asked by the Madlanga commission why he ignored correspondence from it, he blamed a faulty parliamentary laptop, which he said was “either in for repairs or frozen” for about 18 months, causing him to miss critical correspondence and submit a witness statement late.
  • The lie was immediately rebutted by Parliament, which said its ICT service desk records showed no evidence of the persistent hardware failures or repeated repairs.
  • Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told the fibbing MP: “I do not believe it,” and accused him of not taking the inquiry seriously.
  • Sunday World.

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