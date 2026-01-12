Moegoe of The Week

BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 06: Gwede Mantashe (Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources) briefs the media after the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting at Birchwood Hotel on October 06, 2025 in Boksburg, South Africa. The National Executive Committee (NEC) deliberated on key issues of national importance, including the economy, governance, and progress in service delivery.(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

The chairperson of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe thought he was starting 2026 with a bang when he criticised the youth of South Africa.

Mantashe’s blooper invited a flurry of criticism from the ANC, with the party’s youth league leader, Collen Malatji throwing the first salvo, stating that his remarks that the youth are not applying for jobs was disingenuous and divisive.

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula was right when he spoke at the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture on Friday that the moegoe Mantashe should clarify his reckless statements.

Clearly Mantashe is the moegoe opener of 2026.

 

