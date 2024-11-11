Moegoe: AfriForum

Some sections of the South African population are a shameless bunch. AfriForum, along with its allies who represent white interests, marched to The Voortrekker Monument in

Pretoria against the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act this past week.

The apartheid flag was flying high, and protesters were clad in orange T-shirts, representing one of the three colours of a flag that should have been criminalised in 1994. Racist and apartheid apologist singer Steve Hofmeyr was performing.

Imagine anyone in Germany going around displaying Nazi symbols with such impunity. Only in South Africa are apartheid symbols tolerated and legal.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content