Moegoe: AfriForum

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 05: Members of several political parties and civil society groups protest against the implementation of the BELA Act on November 05, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group protested against Sections 5 and 6 of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024 (Bela Act), which is set to deprive school governing bodies of the final decision-making powers over schools? admission and language policies. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Some sections of the South African population are a shameless bunch. AfriForum, along with its allies who represent white interests, marched to The Voortrekker Monument in  
Pretoria against the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act this past week. 

The apartheid flag was flying high, and protesters were clad in orange T-shirts, representing one of the three colours of a flag that should have been criminalised in 1994. Racist and apartheid apologist singer Steve Hofmeyr was performing. 

Imagine anyone in Germany going around displaying Nazi symbols with such impunity. Only in South Africa are apartheid symbols tolerated and legal.  

