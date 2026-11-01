Moegoe: Andrea Johnson’s stunning fall from grace

Disgraced former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss Adv Andrea Johnson should be ashamed of herself for going from prosecuting criminal suspects to becoming a suspect herself. Johnson was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice last week.

In recent years, she led several cases that Idac had enlisted for prosecution, among them National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s.

However the NPA withdrew the cases.