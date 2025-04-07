Moegoe CAF competition violence

Moegoe of The Week

By Sunday World
Sundowns will play Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semifinal at the Loftus Stadium on Friday night. / @sundownsfc.co.za

The CAF competition violence – Sundowns vs Esperance, Stellenbosch vs Zamalek – isn’t just hooliganism; it’s a reflection of a deeper, uglier truth.  


North African fan bases, particularly Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco, have long weaponised racial disdain under the guise of rivalry.  

Their conduct – pelting players with debris, hurling slurs and storming pitches –isn’t passion. It’s a colonial hangover; a belief that their teams (and by extension, their identities) are inherently superior to sub-Saharan opponents.  

Football cannot thrive while bigotry festers.  

Until CAF confronts this head-on, African football remains a fractured arena – not a united continent’s pride. 

