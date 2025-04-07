Moegoe CAF competition violence

The CAF competition violence – Sundowns vs Esperance, Stellenbosch vs Zamalek – isn’t just hooliganism; it’s a reflection of a deeper, uglier truth.

North African fan bases, particularly Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco, have long weaponised racial disdain under the guise of rivalry.

Their conduct – pelting players with debris, hurling slurs and storming pitches –isn’t passion. It’s a colonial hangover; a belief that their teams (and by extension, their identities) are inherently superior to sub-Saharan opponents.

Football cannot thrive while bigotry festers.

Until CAF confronts this head-on, African football remains a fractured arena – not a united continent’s pride.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content