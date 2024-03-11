Moegoe: Cape Independence Party

In its first public relations nightmare, the Cape Independence Party passed the test with a heavy dose of mediocrity.

Our overambitious home-grown separatists behind the stillborn lobby to split Western Cape from SA got a shock when reports came out on Tuesday that they could only get 200 signatures out of the 7 000 required by the Electoral Commission to make it onto the provincial ballot.

By Friday, the secessionists were still trying to put out the fire on social media. “Yesterday, we delivered over 7 500 signatures to the IEC to contest the Western Cape elections.

“After starting our online campaign on Monday, we went from 200 signatures to over 4 000 signatures in 4 days.

“Growing by more than 1 000 signatures per day. Between our online campaign and a collective door-to-door effort, we surpassed the IEC threshold in less than a week.”

It took a woke observer to warn them that confirming the earlier embarrassing news was not smart PR. Couldn’t the want-away lot get more savvy at least?