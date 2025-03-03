Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: chairperson of the select committee on security and justice, Jane Mananiso

By Sunday World
The chairperson of the select committee on security and justice, Jane Mananiso, made a mockery of the SANDF after she praised two soldiers who came back from the peace-keeping effort in the Democratic Republic of Congo pregnant. 


Mananiso showered the duo with praises, saying there is no shame attached to being pregnant on duty. Of course, this moegoe is missing the point.  

The SANDF involvement in the DRC is not child’s play and anybody sent on such a mission on the frontline of a war should have no business fooling around. 

Mananiso should hang her head in shame for promoting such nonsense.  

What a moegoe. 

