Moegoe: DA leader John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen contradicted the president regarding South Africa’s relationship with Russia, deluding himself into believing he is speaking for all South Africans.

The tjatjarag matriculant appears to have lost his sense of reality as he frantically vies for the presidential crown.

His delusional bravado defies both logic and political decorum.

It appears Steenhuisen has a flair for overstepping boundaries, perhaps a side effect of his privileged background, a relic of apartheid that seems to whisper sweet delusions of grandeur in his ear.

The president must rein in this puppet president or boot him out of his cabinet.

