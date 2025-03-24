Moegoe Danny Jordaan

The clowns that run Safa are actually fond of hopping from one controversy to the next.

As if the constant shenanigans surrounding Safa president Danny Jordaan are not enough, these charlatans this week sent the national Under 20 men’s football team and their Botswana counterparts to a training camp facility without water south of Joburg.

Whoever the buffoon is who was responsible at Safa for organising this camp should frankly be slapped with their walking papers. This is totally unacceptable and incompetence of the highest order. Shame on Safa. Sies!

