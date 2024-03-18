Moegoe: Democra-tic Alliance

The desperation of the Democra-tic Alliance is getting out of control.

This party, whose obvious mandate is to preserve the interests of white monopoly capital, proved it is a moegoe by resorting to the treasonous act of calling on the US to deploy more observers and monitors for our elections.

For a party struggling for support after purging black leaders with the potential of bringing them the black vote, this was a strategic blunder.

South Africans can see through this ruse to flood the country with Western-funded NGOs to perpetuate narratives that seek to undermine the will of the people.

