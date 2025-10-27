Moegoe: Discovery Group boss Adrian Gore

From the days of “Don’t touch me on my studio” to this week’s “chairman’s conversation” with media maestro Given Mkhari, Mzansi has never run short of cringe-worthy moments.

Enter Discovery Group boss Adrian Gore – this week’s Moegoe of the Week.

When asked by the ancestor-venerating media chairman how proud Gore was about transformation, the man missed the memo on 30 years of democracy. With racial amnesia, he declared: “I think 80% of our company is non-white.” Eish!

Mkhari, ever the cultural custodian, reminded him that “non-white” is a colonial insult dressed in corporate tone.

To you, Gore: Imagine being called “non-black” in a black-owned economy. The word slipped – and so did the mask.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content