Moegoe; Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

It might well be a stretch to imagine that MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu may be having second thoughts about ditching red overalls for Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.

In hindsight, we imagine, worries might be creeping into his mind as to why no one warned him of another Zuma baby that would be jealous of sharing the affections of the old man.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla came out guns blazing this week, hurling profanities at Shivambu. The moegoe was ordered by daddy dearest to apologise. She then issued a sorry excuse for an appeasement but ‘forgot’ to mention Shivambu. She had a second go at a grovelling apology, and properly this time.

