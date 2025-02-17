Moegoe; Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Moegoe of The Week

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 30: Jacob Zuma, former SA president and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at Durban Magistrate's Court on January 30, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. Zuma-Sambudla faces charges related to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal that followed former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court and resulted in over 300 fatalities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

It might well be a stretch to imagine that MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu may be having second thoughts about ditching red overalls for Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.  


In hindsight, we imagine, worries might be creeping into his mind as to why no one warned him of another Zuma baby that would be jealous of sharing the affections of the old man.  

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla came out guns blazing this week, hurling profanities at Shivambu. The moegoe was ordered by daddy dearest to apologise. She then issued a sorry excuse for an appeasement but ‘forgot’ to mention Shivambu. She had a second go at a grovelling apology, and properly this time. 

