Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: finance minister Enoch Godongwana

By Sunday World
Enoch Godongwana, finance minister, VAT increase, public outrage, economic policy, cost of living, taxation, government spending, public office, political criticism, economic freedom, Madiba clan, public finance, fiscal policy, economic inequality, government accountability, public dissatisfaction, retirement, political leadership, Enoch Godongwana, finance minister, VAT increase, public outrage, economic policy, cost of living, taxation, government spending, public office, political criticism, economic freedom, Madiba clan, public finance, fiscal policy, economic inequality, government accountability, public dissatisfaction, retirement, political leadership, social commentary.
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. Photo: GCIS

Moegoe: finance minister Enoch Godongwana

The lowest level of degeneracy any politician can reach is being tone deaf and losing touch with reality. It appears one such person is our finance minister Enoch Godongwana. He is a shame to the great Madiba clan. Sies! 


What had this madala smoked bathong to even think that hiking VAT from 15% to 17% was a good idea? These fat cats have been living comfortably in the gravy train for far too long they have no clue about the high cost of living strangling ordinary South Africans already. 

With buffoons like this handling the public purse, it is going to be a very long walk to economic freedom. When is he retiring? Someone get this moegoe far away from public office ASAP, please! 

 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.