Moegoe: Golf legend Gary Player

Old ghost ideas ring eternal in our democratic dispensation. Golf legend Gary Player swung and missed – hard.

Calling for BEE to be scrapped, the old man forgot that for decades, empowerment in South Africa wore only one colour. Now that justice is getting dressed in black, he cries foul.

His privilege blinds him to the truth that restitution isn’t revenge; it’s repair.

Yes, corruption must be crushed, but scrapping empowerment is like burning the house to kill a mosquito.

Player wants us to play fair on a field still tilted by history. Moegoe move, – you can’t shout “equal game” after teeing off from privilege for 90 eternal years.

