Moegoe: Gwede Mantashe and his vulgar comments

Gwede Mantashe takes the crown as Moegoe of the Week for lowering the political bar into the gutter.

Instead of addressing the horrific reality of predators demanding sex for jobs, the ANC chairperson used vulgarity, reduced women’s bodies to crude punchlines and laughed off a national crisis.

When the ANC Women’s League rightly called out his vile remarks, a real leader would feel shame. NotMantashe. He doubled down with arrogant ignorance, smugly claiming he didn’t even know why he should apologise.

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It is trash-tier leadership, proving he is out of touch and utterly shameless.