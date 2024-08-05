Moegoe: Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has often left many in no doubt that she is against progress.

During negotiations for a government of national unity (GNU) among the ANC, DA and other smaller parties, this palooka was at the forefront preaching unity among South Africans.

Her recent statement that the newly formed government is suddenly not a GNU but a grand coalition between the DA and the ANC, is an insult to South Africans.

And for her to say that the GNU was an initiative of President Cyril Ramaphosa shows she has a tendency of undermining black people. This moegoe has just shown the whole country the middle finger.

