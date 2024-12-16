Moegoe Hellen Zille

Moegoe of The Week

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 16: Helen Zille at the premier of the Rescue South Africa campaign anthem at Cape Town City Hall on April 16, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The anthem represents the deep emotional connection of the DA to the historic rescue mission being undertaken in this election. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

There were many moegoes who staked a claim to this title during this year.  


But DA leader Hellen Zille outdid them all to claim the not-so coveted title of moegoe of the year.  

While everyone was trying their utmost to make the government of national unity (GNU) work, Zille was on a power trip. At almost every turn, she threw tantrums, threatening to pull out of the GNU if things were not done according to her wishes.  

A real moegoe who has this misplaced idea that she holds the key to the survival of the GNU and all of SA.  

Here’s to our Moegoe of the Year – Madam Zille! 

