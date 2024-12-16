Moegoe Hellen Zille

There were many moegoes who staked a claim to this title during this year.

But DA leader Hellen Zille outdid them all to claim the not-so coveted title of moegoe of the year.

While everyone was trying their utmost to make the government of national unity (GNU) work, Zille was on a power trip. At almost every turn, she threw tantrums, threatening to pull out of the GNU if things were not done according to her wishes.

A real moegoe who has this misplaced idea that she holds the key to the survival of the GNU and all of SA.

Here’s to our Moegoe of the Year – Madam Zille!

