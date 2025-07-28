Moegoe: Kenny Kunene

Suspended Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene was caught with his pants down this week. He was found outside the home of businessman Katiso Molefe on the day police arrested him for the murder of DJ Sumbody.

He claimed to have been chauffeuring a journalist for an interview, and not knowing the murder-accused. Unfortunately, the internet never forgets. Several pictures purported to be of him and Molefe resurfaced online, with some

dating back to his Sushi King days.

Kunene has since tendered his resignation as a Joburg councillor and may have to go back to his previous hustle as a socialite to stay relevant.

What do our parents say again? You are the company you keep, Mr Kunene.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content