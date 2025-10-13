Moegoe: Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Celebrity cop, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi seems to be getting drunk on the fame he has been enjoying since his gutsy July 6 press conference blowing the whistle on corruption in the criminal justice system.

His efforts to speak out on alleged rotten potatoes within the police service are commendable, but he needs to know where and when to stop.

Unprovoked, he launched a scathing, full-on attack on news media this week.

He called on the State Security Agency to investigate journalists he accused of being captured by rogue police elements without providing an iota of proof. Can you actually believe that this is a leader of the police in a democracy? Sies!

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content