Moegoe: MacG

In a country where a woman is raped every 12 minutes and female mineworkers are stripped naked for “stolen” gold at work, MacG thought it funny to suggest a self-made woman’s private body exuded an odour.

A man raised by a woman, rescued by a woman, fathering a daughter, surrounded by women at work, yet he weaponised his platform to belittle another woman for likes. His producer is a woman. His co-host is a woman. His fact-checker is a woman. And still, he giggled at his own verbal violation like it was a punchline.

This isn’t just bad taste – it’s betrayal.

In a nation crying for dignity, MacG chose misogyny for clout. You are not just a moegoe, sir. You’re a full-time, grade-A douche bag.

