Moegoe: Mary Phadi

In politics there are no permanent friends and expelled MK Party leader and a former member of the Mpumalanga provincial legislature Mary Phadi has learned this lesson the hard way.

After the court ruled this week that she was no longer the provincial leader of the party, Phadi staged a protest by burning the MKP constitution in a fit of rage, saying that it was not representing the people it claims to represent.

What an about turn. From licking former president and MKP founder Jacob Zuma’s behind to such a protest.

Take defeat with humility, you moegoe, this is politics, where there’s little to no honour, but at least you should have respected the people of Mpumalanga’s vote.

